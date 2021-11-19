Baby Addilyn's mother enters best-interest plea to child abuse, will get 3 years probation

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brooklyn Tidwell, the biological mother of “baby Addilyn,” has entered a best-interest plea to child abuse — a reduced charge. She will receive three years probation in the case.

Tidwell also entered a best-interest plea in another charge of a robbery for six years probation, reports Tennessee River Valley News. She will be required to break no laws and be drug tested on a regular basis. One slip up would send her to prison for nine years.

A best-interest plea is when someone does not admit guilt, but agrees that a guilty plea is in his or her best interest.

So many have followed the baby Addilyn case out of Lawrence County. The child was nearly beaten to death more than two years ago.

Her biological father, Michael Fisher, was convicted of attempted murder and aggravated child abuse and sentenced to 50 years in prison earlier this month.

Tidwell was charged with aggravated child neglect.

Under the plea, she is also ordered to have absolutely no contact with Addilyn — who has since been adopted by a loving family.

Addilyn was left blind and with brain damage from the beating, but she is a survivor and continues to improve. Her third birthday party is this weekend.