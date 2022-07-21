NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Public Health Department wants to make sure all children have the chance to be up to date on their vaccinations before school starts.

The health department will be adding extended hours for back-to-school shot clinics at the Lentz Public Health Center, East Health Center and Woodbine Health Center.

Families with children entering kindergarten, seventh grade or MNPS Schools for the first time are encouraged to make an appointment now by calling the location where you will visit.

Several community clinics will be hosted leading up to the start of the school, with the first one happening on Saturday, July 23 for seventh graders.

Students entering seventh grade are required to show proof of their Tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis booster prior to the beginning of school.

Students who are uninsured, who have healthcare coverage that does not cover immunizations and those covered by TennCare are eligible to receive their immunizations.

The HPV, Meningococcal and COVID-19 vaccines will also be offered to eligible students. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and families are encouraged to bring the student’s vaccination records to the clinic.

Appointments can be scheduled online.