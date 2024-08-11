Back-to-School shoe drive lifts spirits of single moms and their children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — This weekend, as families scramble to get those last-minute school clothes and shoes, it can be especially challenging for single mothers. But thanks to a recent back-to-school shoe drive, many moms in Nashville are breathing a sigh of relief.

“This came right on time, especially with the active boys—they wear their shoes out quick. Nice to be able to get shoes and school supplies,” said Rachael Hall, a single mom who benefited from the event.

Dozens of moms like Hall expressed gratitude for the shoe drive, which was organized by the nonprofit group From Your Father, in partnership with a 104.5 and Prince’s Hot Chicken, which provided a free meal for the children and their mothers.

“Just to know that their children have shoes to go to school in, and they don’t have to scrape money together to get them, will help tremendously,” From Your Father co-founder Shannon Holt. “We help fatherless children and single moms in the Middle Tennessee community.”

The drive was unique in that it allowed the children to shop for their own shoes at the Nike store in Antioch.

“We don’t always have those luxuries,” said Elmira Chaney, another mom at the event.

The funds for the drive were raised by former NFL player Ramon Foster and other community members, covering the cost of over $3,000 worth of shoes from a Nike store.

“If we can allow fatherless children and single moms to feel loved and encouraged, to know they’re not alone, we’re seeing a major impact with that,” Holt added.

The children were thrilled. “I’ve been wanting some shoes for a very long time,” said Araya Green, a young girl who participated. Her brother, Jay Green, added, “It took a little bit, but I got shoes. I’m very happy.”

“I love that I got a free new pair of shoes, especially since I haven’t gotten a new pair in a minute,” Ariyana Miller said.

These moms were very grateful for the support.

“We’re blessed to be a part of a program that really helps families in need,” Hall said.

Thanks to the efforts of From Your Father and their partners, these single moms can now send their children back to school with one less worry on their minds.

If you would like to support, From Your Father; you can learn morehere.

