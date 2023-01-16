Bakers across Middle Tennessee team up to provide free birthday cakes to foster families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Inside the Carlson household, it's hard not to notice a theme, or that a very special person is turning two years old.

"We're just getting some friends and family and honestly my support group of other single foster moms that are going to be here with their children that they are taking care of as well," foster mom, Bethany Carlson, said.

But this year's birthday party, came with a sweet reminder that support can sometimes come from strangers.

"Costs of cakes and celebrations are warranted for the price that they are but it's a lot to add on to, to everything else that's going on. So then I was looking at one of the foster support facebook groups and I saw that pop-up and I was like I think this must be a sign," she said.

The sign, was this post from Nashville Foster Love Closet, letting families know about bakers wanting to spread a little love.

Kara Puckett started the non-profit last year out of her garage, to provide free clothing, toys and toiletries to foster families.

Her plans were to help out a few people, but the support and demand kept coming.

"It's just taken off. The support from the community has been so overwhelming in a wonderful way," she said.

This year they wanted to expand their services and put out a call for help. In a matter of weeks, help poured in.

"There was a huge response from families, there was a huge response from new bakers wanting to join in and say hey can I do this too. I want to get on your list," Puckett said.

Bakers from across Tennessee including Murfreesboro, LaVergne, and even Clarksville have signed up to help provide free birthday cakes to foster families.

Simple things like a birthday cake can sometimes be a luxury for foster families, which is why kindness like this isn't being taken for granted.

"We want to do whatever we can to try and make this party just like anything that they would experience in a traditional home setting. And that's why it's needed because it's people coming in and filling in those gaps," Carlson said.

Nashville Foster Love Closet is still accepting help from bakers and donors. If you would like to donate you can visit the nonprofit's website HERE.