Bartenders shakeup Nashville drink scene, compete for best craft cocktail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Lifestyles is hosting their next Bartender Bash. 12 Music City bartenders have been invited to compete for the best cocktail. The winner will be determined by votes!

What: Nashville Lifestyles Bartender Bash

Where: Fogg Street Lawn Club Rooftop

When: Thursday, August 6th at 6p.m.

Why: Tasty cocktails, and a portion of ticket sales benefit The Nashville Food Project

Purchase your tickets here.

Check out Megan's live interviews at the Parlour Bar for a sneak peak of what it takes to make the top drink! Have a event you want Megan to cover? You can email her at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com