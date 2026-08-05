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Bartenders shakeup Nashville drink scene, compete for best craft cocktail

Nashville Lifestyles Bartender Bash benefits local nonprofit
Nashville Lifestyles hosts Bartender Bash
Nashville Lifestyles hosts Bartender Bash
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Lifestyles is hosting their next Bartender Bash. 12 Music City bartenders have been invited to compete for the best cocktail. The winner will be determined by votes!

What: Nashville Lifestyles Bartender Bash
Where: Fogg Street Lawn Club Rooftop
When: Thursday, August 6th at 6p.m.
Why: Tasty cocktails, and a portion of ticket sales benefit The Nashville Food Project

Purchase your tickets here.

Check out Megan's live interviews at the Parlour Bar for a sneak peak of what it takes to make the top drink! Have a event you want Megan to cover? You can email her at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Nashville officer talks man off bridge in body cam video

Kelsey Gibbs brings us a powerful story of humanity, compassion, and love in action while showing us the hard and lifesaving work our officers do daily. Nashville is lucky to have people like Lt. Hotz wearing the badge.

- Carrie Sharp

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