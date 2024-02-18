'Basically it's a giant game of telephone.' 100 people write one page of story for 100 Pages Movie

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Imagine you get to write part of a full-length movie.

Over the last 100 days, 100 people got the opportunity to write one page of a movie.

For the first time, on Sunday at a gathering at The Factory in Franklin, the writers read the story out loud in the same room.

With only a little help from producers Marcus Johns, Darrick Landreneau, Christian DelGrosso and Jesse Dueck, total strangers came together for the 100 Pages Movie project.

"Basically it's like telephone — a giant game of telephone," said Marcus Johns.

The writers hailed from 38 states and 4 countries. Back in the fall, they were assigned a page number at random.

Kalynn Fuller, 24, of Minneapolis, got picked to write the first page of the drama movie.

"I really wanted to do something collaborative, something bigger than myself and really pour into a community of creatives," Kalynn Fuller said when asked about why she was interested in this project.

14-year-old Olivia Volk of North Carolina got to read up to page 10 before writing page 11.

"I wrote a full page and then I deleted the entire thing and then I started over, and I just prayed and it helped me a lot," said Olivia Volk.

The goal is to film the movie in Tennessee. The filmmakers are looking for partners and then will starting casting for the approximately 90-minute movie.

They say this large alliance shows unity is strength.

"Having 100 different minds, like a hive mind on a project, even though it can be cumbersome and bring forth challenges, it has made the story 100 times better because we have 100 people looking at it, and we feel very confident about the product," Johns said.

The producers will continue to post updates about the project online and on social media.