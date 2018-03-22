NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A bill that would make it the duty of the state attorney general to defend local education agencies (LEA) over their policies on what genders can use particular bathroom or locker room passed in committee.

The bill's sponsor, representative Andy Holt, said the intent is to protect students from the opposite biological sex. However, he said how each LEA determines what the best way to do that is still up to the school board.

"In Williamson County, that may be three bathrooms. That may be the policy that the school board says, now that's the best idea," Holt said Wednesday during a civil justice subcommittee meeting.

If a LEA made a policy that lead to a lawsuit, the state would front the cash and the attorney general would represent the school district.

The bill drew both opposition and support.

A school board member from Cheatham County said most students and parents from her district were opposed to having people of a certain biological sex use the opposite bathroom.

Also, a transgender student from Williamson County challenged lawmakers on the bill. They teen suggested that all bathrooms should be private regardless of gender. He also said he doesn't think he should be forced to use the girl's bathroom.

The bill passed through committee with a vote of 4-2 with one abstention. It will go to full committee on March 27.

Equality Project's Chris Sanders talked with Carrie Sharp on OpenLine about the issue. He explained why he thinks this legislation would discriminate against vulnerable students.