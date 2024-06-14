Be a tourist in your own town! I found some great summertime deals for locals.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a place like Nashville, you can be a tourist in your own town. Here are some deals I found for locals — and for their guests!

Fifth + Broadway Parking Discount for 615 Day

$6.15 parking for locals from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. Show your Tennessee ID at the Music City Shop on Level 2 to redeem the discount.

More information: https://fifthandb.com/promotions/fifth-broadway-615-day-parking-special-rate

Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Through the Community Counts program, youth ages 18 and under from Davidson and its bordering counties (Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson) are admitted free. Additionally, up to two accompanying adults from those counties can receive 25% off general museum admission.

For proof of residency, children may wear a school t-shirt or present a school ID, library card, driver's license, permit or recent report card.

Details and stipulations: https://www.countrymusichalloffame.org/learn/family-and-community-resources/community-counts

Soundwaves at Gaylord Opryland Resort

Tennessee residents can save up to $25 select dates. Davidson County residents save up to 40% on select dates and a one-night room accommodation. Current first responders also have a discount opportunity for Soundwaves and a one-night room accommodation.

Details and packages: https://www.soundwavesgo.com/resident-offer

Adventure Science Center

Current certified Tennessee teachers gain free admission. Additionally, SNAP/WIC/TANF participants are eligible for $3 admission per person up to four people. Current foster families are eligible for a 40% off general admission.

Details and stipulations: https://www.adventuresci.org/visit/pricing/

Tennessee State Parks

Tennessee residents can receive at 10% discount for overnight accommodations at any Tennessee State Park.

Details: https://tnstateparks.com/about/discounts

NCVC's Total Access Passes for 2024

For $129, the Total Access 1 Day Pass is good for 24 hours and allows you get a single free admission to participating attractions and tours. For $99, you can take your time and visit attractions and tours at your own pace over multiple days. The Pick 3 Pass allows you to pick three attractions to visit for a single free admission.

Details and participating locations here: https://www.visitmusiccity.com/plan-a-trip-to-nashville/discounts-deals/music-city-total-access-pass

The Adventure Park's Last Call Tickets

For ages 7 and older, you can receive a discounted climb in the final hours of the day.

Details and rules: https://pos.myadventurepark.com/nashvilleap/checkout/default/addtocart/add/215

Do you know of any other special deals for Tennesseans? Email me at rebecca.schleicher@newschannel5.com.