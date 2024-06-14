Be a tourist in your own town! I found some great summertime deals for locals.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a place like Nashville, you can be a tourist in your own town. Here are some deals I found for locals — and for their guests!
Fifth + Broadway Parking Discount for 615 Day
$6.15 parking for locals from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. Show your Tennessee ID at the Music City Shop on Level 2 to redeem the discount.
More information: https://fifthandb.com/promotions/fifth-broadway-615-day-parking-special-rate
Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum
Through the Community Counts program, youth ages 18 and under from Davidson and its bordering counties (Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson) are admitted free. Additionally, up to two accompanying adults from those counties can receive 25% off general museum admission.
For proof of residency, children may wear a school t-shirt or present a school ID, library card, driver's license, permit or recent report card.
Details and stipulations: https://www.countrymusichalloffame.org/learn/family-and-community-resources/community-counts
Soundwaves at Gaylord Opryland Resort
Tennessee residents can save up to $25 select dates. Davidson County residents save up to 40% on select dates and a one-night room accommodation. Current first responders also have a discount opportunity for Soundwaves and a one-night room accommodation.
Details and packages: https://www.soundwavesgo.com/resident-offer
Adventure Science Center
Current certified Tennessee teachers gain free admission. Additionally, SNAP/WIC/TANF participants are eligible for $3 admission per person up to four people. Current foster families are eligible for a 40% off general admission.
Details and stipulations: https://www.adventuresci.org/visit/pricing/
Tennessee State Parks
Tennessee residents can receive at 10% discount for overnight accommodations at any Tennessee State Park.
Details: https://tnstateparks.com/about/discounts
NCVC's Total Access Passes for 2024
For $129, the Total Access 1 Day Pass is good for 24 hours and allows you get a single free admission to participating attractions and tours. For $99, you can take your time and visit attractions and tours at your own pace over multiple days. The Pick 3 Pass allows you to pick three attractions to visit for a single free admission.
Details and participating locations here: https://www.visitmusiccity.com/plan-a-trip-to-nashville/discounts-deals/music-city-total-access-pass
The Adventure Park's Last Call Tickets
For ages 7 and older, you can receive a discounted climb in the final hours of the day.
Details and rules: https://pos.myadventurepark.com/nashvilleap/checkout/default/addtocart/add/215
Do you know of any other special deals for Tennesseans? Email me at rebecca.schleicher@newschannel5.com.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
I think we can all remember our favorite teachers. In so many ways they leave an imprint on our lives. Get your tissue ready for Forrest Sanders' story on Ms. McMurray. She has poured so much into her students, and they are returning the love when it's needed most.
-Carrie Sharp