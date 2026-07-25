Beaman Park is expanding: Nashville to acquire forestland to preserve city's green spaces

JOELTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville and several organizations are investing in green space, in an effort to conserve trees, protect wildlife, increase access to nature.

On Friday, Mayor Freddie O'Connell announced the city is acquiring 300 acres of forestland that will expand Beaman Park.

After two years and heavy investment in the project, the Conservation Fund bought the land and will transfer it to Metro Nashville for permanent ownership.

Park regular Mike Seward says it's a step in the right direction.

"I think any efforts to preserve the diminishing natural resources we have is excellent," he said.

"I'm really glad that the city is putting some work into these spaces, because I think as more and more people move to Nashville and it gets more crowded, that's only gonna be more important. People want somewhere to go," added another regular hiker, Ashley Carr.

The new land, part of the Highland Rim Forest, will amount to move than twice the size of Centennial Park.

The Conservation Fund put forth $3.2 million from its fund for the project, and Metro Nashville pitched in $1 million. The Tennessee Heritage Conservation Trust Fund, and the Beaman Family, both contributed $1 million as well.

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