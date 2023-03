NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sam Rich, the man sentenced in 2022 for shooting a Shelbyville woman and is accused of murdering a man in Nashville has accepted a plea deal.

Sam, the son of Charles Rich, a general sessions judge in Bedford County agreed to a plea of 99 years for the murder of Will Warner in 2021. Warner was later found dead in Nashville bay Metro water crews.

He was sentenced last year to 59 years for the attempted murder of Hannah Grace Perryman in 2021.