Before final show, country stars speak about Alan Jackson's influence on careers, lives, and the genre

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A massive, sold-out performance celebrating the career of Alan Jackson featured classic old-timers and new country artists alike.

It drew 50,000 to Nissan Stadium, where we had the chance to talk to some stars before the show.

Several shared just how much Alan Jackson has inspired his fans, his family and fellow artists.

"From day one, I was an Alan Jackson fan," said Luke Bryan. "From the first song, I mean from 'Blue-Blooded Woman', which is his first single I think that ever went to radio."

"I mean, we played Chattahoochie together on the ACM's, I totally just remembered that," laughed Jon Pardi. "I remember when Alan first said something about my songwriting when I first went on tour with him and I was like, oh my god, he talked about my songwriting...and that like blew my mind."

"Of course, for us, he was it," said Karen Fairchild with the band Little Big Town. "When we were coming up in the business, growing up in Georgia for the two of us, we always knew Alan Jackson songs."

"I think it speaks a ton to Alan's influence from the lineup because you look around and there's prolific vocalists. Like I was standing next to Lee Ann Womack today, I mean one of the greatest female vocalists in country music history, and to my right is Carrie Underwood," laughed Cody Johnson.

"The fact that you can get George Strait to show up to something says a lot," added Luke Combs. "To get him to leave Texas and be in Nashville for something like this, it says everything you need to say."

"Where he influenced me is stay with what you know, write about what you know, be confident in what you know," said Luke Bryan. "Tell stories of your life because fans relate to that kind of stuff."

"[His music] has put an idea in my head of staying honest, staying true, being authentic. He's always told me, do what you want to do and sings the songs you want to sing," said Carlisle Wright.

"He's always been a very humble, down-to-earth person when he encountered me. He's larger than life but he didn't act like that, and that means a lot to me," said Cody Johnson.

"It's special to be here tonight and know that he's going to hang the hat up and tip it to everybody out here and get back to his family, the way it should be," concluded Jake Owen.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.