Bellevue Apartment Complex Also Caught Fire In 2000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An apartment complex in Bellevue that went up in flames Monday night also caught fire nearly 20-years-ago.

Dozens Displaced After Bellevue Apartment Fire

PHOTOS: Fire Breaks Out At Bellevue Apartments

Nearly 50 residents have been displaced after fire broke out at the Creekwood Apartments on Highway 70 South. The American Red Cross has set up shelters at Bellevue Church of Christ and Bellevue Middle School to help displaced residents.

The same apartment complex caught fire back in November of 2000.

In that incident, 16 units were destroyed while firefighters struggled with water issues.

No one was hurt.

Investigators later determined the flames started after a tenant accidentally left the stove on in one of the units.