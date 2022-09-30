Watch Now
Bellevue community food bank sees increased demand as inflation continues

Araceli Crescencio
Middle TN food banks see increase in demand as inflation drives up the price of groceries.
Posted at 10:32 PM, Sep 29, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Every week Robin Dillon is busy, diligently sorting cans of donated food at the Bellevue Community Food Bank.

During the last few months, the work has become incredibly essential.

"Due to inflation and gas prices and all the other things that are going on we have seen a tremendous growth," Dillon said.

In the past, the food bank would see around 50 people but now the need is much greater.

"We're seeing close to anywhere from 150 to 170 individuals every single Tuesday night when we're open," Dillon said.

Families needing help are pouring in from across Middle TN.

"We cover the two Bellevue zip codes, West Nashville, Pegram and Fairview, but we're now seeing recipients from Antioch, Spring Hill, Madison, Donelson, Hermitage, Rutherford County. Because some of those food pantries and food banks just don't have, they're not able to take in new recipients," Dillon said.

The food bank is housed inside the Bellevue United Methodist Church. Senior pastor Brian Marcoulier says since the pandemic the work has not slowed down.

"Literally in the midst of the pandemic we expanded to the space that we're in now, which covers six rooms, one whole wing of the building. And so it was a massive increase in not only need but also support," he said.

This year inflation has not only meant an uptick in families coming to their door, but also a decrease in donations pouring in.

"Our donations are significantly down for whatever the reasons are. In fact we had a food drive last weekend that was very very successful and most of that food has already gone out into the community."

To reduce waste, volunteers now post items needed weekly on social media.

