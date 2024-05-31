Bellevue farmer's market continues in show of solidarity after shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was at the very same site of Wednesday night's shooting in Bellevue that killed a 13-year-old, where 18 year old Fike Hamilton looked back.

"I lived here for years and years and years," FIke said, "I used to play here and it's absolutely asinine to me that this is what it's come to and this is what we're doing."

But at Red Caboose Park Thursday, they also did something else: the continuation of the farmer's market that was previously scheduled for that day, in a show of solidarity.

"It's nice to just look around to see all these wonderful people I know and don't know, and having a good time," Fike said.

Fike's mom is the organizer of the Bellevue Farmers Market, an event that was determined to continue despite, or perhaps especially because of Wednesday's shooting.

"There's really more good stuff going on, and you guys reporting that, I think that's great, because that's what we're all about today," said Billy Smith, a vendor at the market. "We have a positive note, we hear the dogs barking and kids playing and that's what it's all about."

A gathering like this won't change what happened: it won't bring back 13-year-old Aayden Hayes.

But folks here say a sign of solidarity is exactly what they needed.

"It's scary out here, and it's divided and it feels better to have friends in real life than arguing on the internet," Fike said. "I think it's just important how we react, stick together and we don't get scared of each other."