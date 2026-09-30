Beloved Nashville artist, former Metro Council member Phil Ponder dies at 93

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Phil Ponder, the beloved Nashville artist and longtime community leader whose work captured the city's history one painstaking detail at a time, has died. He was 93.

Ponder died peacefully at his Hermitage home on Sept. 30 surrounded by family, according to a statement from his children.

Ponder was a familiar name in Nashville and especially in Hermitage, where he was sometimes affectionately described as the community's unofficial mayor.

He spent years working at Genesco and later served on the Metro Council, but many people across Middle Tennessee knew Ponder best through his artwork.

His detailed watercolor paintings of Nashville landmarks, historic buildings and the city's ever-changing skyline can be found in homes, offices, businesses and public spaces across the area.

Ponder was known for his extraordinary attention to detail. He would take multiple photographs of a building from different angles before beginning a piece. If a building had bricks, he was known to count them to make sure his rendering was as accurate as possible.

For decades, Ponder also documented Nashville's changing skyline through a series of paintings. He began the tradition in the early 1980s, generally returning to the skyline every four years to capture another moment in the city's growth.

NewsChannel 5 visited Ponder in 2025 as he worked on the 12th edition.

"History is what really speaks to me," Ponder said at the time. "I want this to be a representation, as much as possible, of what this scene looked like when I took the pictures."

His family said his life was defined by his love for family, deep faith and dedication to preserving Nashville's history through art.

"To us, his greatest masterpiece was the warmth, humor, generosity, and kindness he brought into our everyday lives," the family said.

Even his signature had a personal touch. Longtime fans of his work knew to look for "Happy," a small bird Ponder hid somewhere in each completed piece.

Some of Ponder's artwork also became part of Nashville's landscape itself. One of his paintings was adapted into a mural on Second Avenue following the 2020 Christmas Day bombing.

The Clement Railroad Hotel Museum — Hotel Halbrook State Historic Site also remembered Ponder as an artist whose work helped preserve the visual memory of Tennessee.

Ponder had been selected as one of the museum's 2026 Legacy honorees. The museum said it will continue with plans to honor him at an Oct. 22 gathering celebrating his life, artistry and legacy.

His family said memorial service details will be shared in the coming days. In lieu of flowers, Ponder requested donations to the Phil Ponder Memorial Foundation at St. Stephen Catholic Community, Alive Hospice, Greenways for Nashville or the Exchange Club of Donelson-Hermitage.