'History speaks to me': Beloved artist Phil Ponder is working on his latest Nashville skyline painting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Even if you haven't called Nashville home for long, chances are, even you have seen our city's skyline change. But that's especially true for beloved Nashville artist Phil Ponder.

"It’s been quite interesting to see the city develop," said Ponder, who is also a former Metro Council member. "I’ve seen a lot of change."

Ponder is known for painting and perfecting all sorts of Nashville landmarks. But every four years, he takes it upon himself to paint the whole Music City skyline. "That’s why I don’t do a skyline except once every four years. I give the skyline ample opportunity to change," said Ponder.

Ponder has embarked on this skyline tradition since the early 1980s. This will be his 12th edition of the ever-changing vista.

Ponder let us observe his artistic process. He begins with a photograph that was taken last month with the assistance of a friend who can operate a drone. "We’ve got this panoramic view with the Capitol as the middle," said Ponder. "It gives you kind of a symphony of buildings in downtown Nashville."

The photo serves as the inspiration for the initial sketch. Eventually, Ponder retraces those pencil sketches in much darker ink. "I take my .005 pinpoint, a very, very small pinpoint, like the size of a human hair, and I fill in all the details," he said.

Then comes Ponder's most colorful step. "To bring it to life, is when I rely on my very ancient palette," said Ponder, as he pulls out his colorful and well-used watercolor palette.

Ponder is renowned for his attention to detail, and he includes plenty of them in his finalized pieces, down to the shading of the Tennessee Capitol building. "The sun is coming from this direction," he remembers as he adds extra shading to the cupola.

To him, his work is so much more than just art. "History is what really speaks to me, and a lot of people call me a historian. So I want this to be a representation, as much as possible, of what this scene looked like when I took the pictures," said Ponder.

At age 92, Ponder isn't sure how many more he'll get to work on. But his paintings have been a constant in a city where the skyline is anything but. "It’s been quite interesting to be able to portray the Nashville picture — history picture — and how it’s changed," he said. "I am just so blessed to have this as my home and to be able to share some of the fabulous things about Nashville with other people."

Where's Happy?

Longtime fans of Ponder's work may remember that no piece is complete until Phil places his signature bird, nicknamed Happy, somewhere in the painting. Ponder tells us he hasn't decided where Happy will reside. That is usually his final step before he finishes a painting.

The reveal party

Phil Ponder will debut the 12th edition in his Nashville skyline series at Picture This: Creative Framing and Gallery in Hermitage on September 18, 2025, from 4 - 8 pm.

Additionally, Ponder will reveal 21 new pieces of art, featuring other prominent Nashville buildings, at the reveal party.

Want to learn more about Phil Ponder?

NewsChannel 5 has spoken with Phil Ponder several times over the years. Back in 2021, NewsChannel 5 got the chance to watch Phil work on a commemorative painting for Vine Street Christian Church's Bicentennial celebration.

In 2022, Phil had a remarkable story to share about his very unique connection to Great Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

Then, in 2023, one of Ponder's paintings was adapted for a new mural, to help cover the scars of the 2020 Christmas Day bombing on Nashville's Second Avenue. We previewed the plans in 2021.

Do you own a "Ponder" in your home? Do you have a favorite piece of artwork that Phil has done over the course of his art career? Let me know! Shoot me an email at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.