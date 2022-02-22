Benefits of getting flood insurance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A flood watch will go into effect Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning for all of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area.

A lot of people are concerned about the threat and just one inch of floodwater can cause up to $25,000 in damage.

Most homeowners insurance does not cover flood damage. Flood insurance is a separate policy that can cover buildings, the contents in a building, or both, so it is important to protect your most important financial assets — your home, your business, your possessions.

FEMA reports that, between 1996 and 2019, 99% of U.S. counties were affected by at least one flooding event, so it’s a common natural disaster.

FEMA manages the National Flood Insurance Program and it is delivered to the public by a network of more than 50 insurance companies.

The program provides flood insurance to property owners, renters and businesses, and having this coverage helps them recover faster when floodwaters recede.

The program works with communities required to adopt and enforce floodplain management regulations that help mitigate flooding effects.

Homes and businesses in high-risk flood areas with mortgages from government-backed lenders are required to have flood insurance.

If you're interested in learning more about the flood risk in your area, click here.