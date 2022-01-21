Bengals fans begin to gather in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Steve Edmonds heads up the Nashville Bengals Fan Club, a path he embarked on starting as a kid, ever since he left Dayton, Ohio, for Dallas when he was 6-years-old.

"I've been here a little over seven years, which in Nashville makes me a local," Edmonds said.

As head of the local Bengals fan club, Edmonds has organized watch parties at the Tailgate Brewery on Music Row, including a small gathering that showed up Thursday night.

The group is planning a playoff party at the brewery Friday beginning at 6 p.m., with a watch party for Bengals fans on Saturday during the game.

Edmonds gives respect to all the Titans fans out there, many of whom are his friends, but he said when it comes to Saturday's game, he's happy to carry on a contrary opinion.

"Titans fans, I love ya," Edmonds said. "But sorry, we're gonna have to take this one from ya, it's been too long for us, we need to head to the AFC championship."

