Berry bad season for blackberries, but they might rebound, farmers say

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Blackberries were hit hard after a December cold snap and some spring frost. Now farmers are hoping they will see some kind of rebound.

In June, strawberry lovers flock to Kelley's Berry Farm on Highway 231 in the summer for you-pick season.

"You can tell a difference in the flavor and how they smell," Mahsima Shabani said.

But this year, blackberry fans may notice some changes following that dangerous cold snap Tennessee had in December.

"It’s just one of those things you look at it at the time and think — man it probably hurt them — but you don’t see the effects of it until now," James Kelley said.

Kelley showed the damage up close.

"They’re definitely not supposed to be brown. They’re not supposed to be crunchy, and you can see that is not alive," Kelly said.

He said there's some hope they could rebound, though.

“But then you can look at these where it’s green, where they’re coming up with new growth, and little buds popping out,” Kelley said.

In the meantime, some customers might notice smaller containers. "We’ll sell buckets if we have a lot of them, and if not we’ll sell just the pints," Kelley said

As for blueberries, there's less too, but they fared better than the blackberries. In some cases, he said mother nature will push back the you-pick season a couple of weeks into June and July.

But don't worry, there's plenty of strawberries to pick from now. They tend to handle the cold better.

"You can really tell the difference when you pick it yourself, and it really tastes good," Shabani said.

Alexandra Koehn Strawberries at Kelley's Berry Farm

Their you-pick farm is on the Wilson County and Trousdale County line. They also go to the 12South Farmers Market, the East Nashville Farmers Market and the Franklin Farmers Market to name a few.