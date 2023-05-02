Between Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson and graduations, Nashville hotels are filling up this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's pretty normal for there to be a whole lineup of live music in America's Music City, but this weekend, pretty much every major Nashville venue has a high-capacity event on the schedule.

Janet Jackson kicks things off Thursday, performing at Bridgestone Arena. Taylor Swift and her "Swifties" will take over Nissan Stadium Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Trevor Noah is doing standup comedy Sunday at the Ryman. Mix that with Belmont, Lipscomb and TSU having graduation ceremonies and a Beer Brewers conference at Music City Center, the city will be pretty packed with out-of-town guests.

"I often say there’s something for everybody here, but certainly this weekend," said Leesa Leclair, president and CEO of the Greater Nashville Hospitality Association. "I think it’s going to be a really big weekend here in Nashville."

If you haven't booked your hotel yet in Downtown Nashville, be prepared to pay up.

NewsChannel 5 took a quick look online and the cheapest you can spend just one night in downtown will cost you $800.

"If people are still looking I would say, keep calling because somebody will cancel, somebody won’t show up and then that will change the inventory for folks for sure," said Leclair.

And this may not be the only weekend like this. Leclair says, once the Tennessee Titans build their enclosed stadium by 2027, the city can book year round, rain-free concerts. That may also require more available hotel space too.

"You know we’ve got another 1,750 hotel rooms coming into the market which will help alleviate some of that," she said.

As for this weekend, as Taylor Swift sings, "Don't say I didn't, say I didn't warn ya!"