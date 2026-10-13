Beyond the candidates: Three proposed constitutional amendments on Tenn. ballots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennesseans will be able to begin casting ballots Wednesday as early voting opens ahead of the 2026 midterm election.

Voters will decide several high-profile races, including contests for governor, Tennessee's newly redrawn congressional districts, and a number of local municipal offices. But candidates aren't the only items on the ballot.

Three proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution could also have a lasting impact on state policy.

Constitutional amendments

One proposed amendment would expand the types of serious crimes that could make a defendant ineligible for bail and would require judges to explain those decisions on the record.

A second amendment would prohibit the state from imposing a property tax, preventing future legislatures from creating a statewide property tax in addition to local property taxes.

A third proposal would update crime victims' rights protections within the Tennessee Constitution.

Each amendment is a simple yes-or-no question. A "yes" vote would amend the Constitution, while a "no" vote would leave current language unchanged.

However, Tennessee has a unique threshold for constitutional amendments. Winning a majority of votes on the amendment itself is not enough.

For an amendment to pass, the number of "yes" votes must also exceed half the total number of votes cast in the governor's race. That means turnout in the gubernatorial contest can help determine whether an amendment succeeds.

Governor's race

At the top of the statewide ticket is the race for governor.

Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn is facing Democrat Jerri Green, a Memphis-area attorney. Independent candidates David Hatley and Lauren Pinkston are also on the ballot.

Green, Hatley and Pinkston are scheduled to debate later this month at Middle Tennessee State University.

What to know about early voting

Unlike Election Day, early voters are often not limited to a single polling place.

Depending on where they live, voters may have multiple early voting locations to choose from.

In Davidson County, new early voting sites this year include:



The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee in Green Hills

Scarritt Bennett Center near Vanderbilt University

The Davidson County Election Commission office on Murfreesboro Pike near the airport

Voters can check with their local election commission for early voting locations and hours in their county.