Black-owned businesses in the spotlight at 4th annual Black History Month Expo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There was a lot of poppin by at the Nashville Fairgrounds, for a celebration of black love.

Co-founders of the Nashville Black Market, Javvon Jones and Carlos Partee say the idea started back in 2019.

"You know, it's a lot of talent in Nashville, there's a lot of great ideas and creatives so we just wanted to figure out how to put everyone together in one room and watch everyone thrive," Jones said.

At first the event only included about a dozen businesses, but throughout the years, that number has grown.

'It's insane. Nobody would have ever thought about this with us having the biggest black history event probably in the South," Partee said.

With more than 100-black owned businesses this year, the 4th annual Black History Month Expo had to find a bigger venue and for the first time is hosting the event at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Small business owner, Tim Cunningham with Mama K's Rum Cakes, said the pop-up events, have helped his family find a home and a loyal customer base.

"The Black Market kind of gave us something more consistent and more of a reason to actually go out from hustling out in the grocery story to actually putting the business together and doing something with it," he said.

This year the market is also hosting different artworks celebrating the diversity within the Black community.

And for many long-time Nashvillians, the market is a reminder of the progress that's been made, and is yet to come.

"This is a good avenue to make sure that everyone is aware of different things. Making sure that you're healthy, making sure that you're socially and politically conscious. So this is a good forum for everyone to stay plugged in," shopper Yolanda Cox-Bey, said.

The fourth annual Black History Month Expo continues at The Fairgrounds on Sunday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.