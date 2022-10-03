Blessing of the Animals returned to Saint Paul's Episcopal Church

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The annual blessing of the animals returned at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church Sunday afternoon.

Cats, dogs, and even a mini horse turned out for the service. The event started back in 1995 and organizers say it's a time to honor the animals and pets we love so much.

Pet owners lined up to ask for a blessing. It's an event church leaders said brings people and animals of different faiths together.

"I just think it's so much fun to be able to honor pets and animals. We all love them, and we don't get that opportunity. And anytime we can come together and be as a community to honor these wonderful and sacred animals. It's just a real blessing for me to be able to be part of it, Rector of St. Paul Episcopal Church, Rusty McCown, said.

Pets of all shapes and sizes are welcome; throughout the years reptiles, snakes, and parrots have participated.