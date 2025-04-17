Blind entrepreneurs celebrate as Tennessee lawmaker scraps controversial contract bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Blind entrepreneurs cheered in the Tennessee House on Thursday morning after a lawmaker removed a controversial amendment that could have made getting state contracts harder for them.

The measure — sponsored by State Rep. Kevin Vaughn (R-Collierville) and State Sen. Bo Watson (R-Hixon) — started as an effort to get better food and snack options in the Cordell Hull Legislative building. Initially, the legislation handled problematic food vendors at state and local government buildings that weren't living up to their contracts.

In the proposed language, the bill changed some aspects of the long-standing Randolph-Sheppard Act, which is a federal law that gives first priority to blind individuals applying for a vending contract at federal buildings. Tennessee adopted a "mini" version of the law to apply to all state and local building contracts. Under these initial revisions to the bill, other disability groups could also be considered for vendor contracts, in addition to individuals with blindness.

The new version of the bill said blind vendors, along with other vendors with disabilities, should not get first priority on these vendor contracts if their bid can't compete with the rate and services other companies could offer.

Rep. Vaughn removed that language, and it passed the House on the previous amended version that would now allow other disabled groups to get secondary access to the bids if a blind vendor doesn't bid.

It also outlined language for vendors who don't live up to their contract.

UPDATE: Rep. Kevin Vaughn has updated his bill to no longer potentially omit blind vendors from getting top priority for state building food contracts.



You could hear several blind vendors cheer in the gallery when the controversial amendment was removed. @nc5 pic.twitter.com/RuJAC6B7rM — Chris Davis NC5 (@ChrisDavisMMJ) April 17, 2025

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me chris.davis@newschannel5.com.