Watch Now
News

Actions

Blind entrepreneurs celebrate as Tennessee lawmaker scraps controversial contract bill

SHARKEY2581_frame_102.jpeg
Nathan Sharkey / WTVF
Vendors work behind the scenes to get items ready for their state contractors in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, April 14, 2025.
SHARKEY2581_frame_102.jpeg
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Blind entrepreneurs cheered in the Tennessee House on Thursday morning after a lawmaker removed a controversial amendment that could have made getting state contracts harder for them.

The measure — sponsored by State Rep. Kevin Vaughn (R-Collierville) and State Sen. Bo Watson (R-Hixon) — started as an effort to get better food and snack options in the Cordell Hull Legislative building. Initially, the legislation handled problematic food vendors at state and local government buildings that weren't living up to their contracts.

In the proposed language, the bill changed some aspects of the long-standing Randolph-Sheppard Act, which is a federal law that gives first priority to blind individuals applying for a vending contract at federal buildings. Tennessee adopted a "mini" version of the law to apply to all state and local building contracts. Under these initial revisions to the bill, other disability groups could also be considered for vendor contracts, in addition to individuals with blindness.

The new version of the bill said blind vendors, along with other vendors with disabilities, should not get first priority on these vendor contracts if their bid can't compete with the rate and services other companies could offer.

Rep. Vaughn removed that language, and it passed the House on the previous amended version that would now allow other disabled groups to get secondary access to the bids if a blind vendor doesn't bid.

It also outlined language for vendors who don't live up to their contract.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me chris.davis@newschannel5.com.

Eight brand new Corvettes were stolen from GM's Bowling Green plant. How good neighbors spoiled the heist

The line ''see something, say something" took on new meaning recently in Bowling Green. Two alert neighbors helped tip police to stolen Corvettes from the nearby assembly plant. That led law enforcement to find 8 stolen Corvettes worth over $1 million. We may all be able to learn a little lesson from this.

-Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

EMBRACE