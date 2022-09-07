Blondie superfan from Italy killed in Nashville hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Blondie superfan was killed in a hit-and-run while in Nashville, and the driver isn't yet caught.

At Brownwood Drive and McGavock Pike, a flower bouquet was left where Matteo Barattieri, 57, died.

The Italian citizen was in Nashville to see Blondie at the Opry on Aug. 24.

"He was crazy for Blondie," Matteo's friend Franco Gengotti said.

He mentioned that Matteo also loved nature and making videos.

"We were talking about shooting a documentary about Nashville," Gengotti said.

Blondie fan Napoleon Zivkovic said this is a huge loss. Matteo would travel around the world to see Blondie at concerts.

"I was just devastated, you know? Because he’s such a great guy, and for something like this to happen was just really tragic," Zivkovic said.

After the concert, Matteo was found dead the next day around 2:30 p.m.

"I’m gonna miss him, we would message each other back and forth here and there," Zivkovic said.

Matteo posted on Facebook that he would walk to and from his hotel via McGavock Pike.

Facebook Facebook post



In an earlier post, Matteo mentioned that there aren't a lot of options for walking and biking in Nashville.

"They really should have some better form of transportation for people so that they can get back and forth safely. Here in New York of course, it’s a city, so it’s a lot easier," Zivkovic said.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials said they are looking for a driver in a Dodge Ram pickup truck. A witness reported people in a white Nissan Altima may have witnessed the crime.

For perspective, there have been 14 fatal hit-and-run incidents involving pedestrians and drivers this year, according to Nashville police. The Metro Council member in the Donelson area has been advocating for improved safety measures and more sidewalks.

The Nashville Department of Transportation noted they have 60 active sidewalk projects across the county right now.

If you know who hit Matteo, call 615-742-7463 to reach Crime Stoppers.