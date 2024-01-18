Blood drive celebration Friday following recent donor eligibility updates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A blood drive celebration is set to happen Friday, following the FDA updating its recommendations about blood donor eligibility.

"The U.S. Food and Drug Administration finalized recommendations for assessing blood donor eligibility using a set of individual risk-based questions to reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted HIV. These questions will be the same for every donor, regardless of sexual orientation, sex or gender. Blood establishments may now implement these recommendations by revising their donor history questionnaires and procedures," the FDA said on their website.

The FDA finalized recommendations, getting rid of time based deferrals and screening questions specific to men who have sex with men and women who have sex with men, that also have sex with men.

Essentially making it easier for gay and bisexual men to donate.

It is important to note those taking meds that prevent HIV infection like Prep will be deferred.

"All prospective donors who report having a new sexual partner, or more than one sexual partner in the past three months, and anal sex in the past three months, would be deferred to reduce the likelihood of donations by individuals with new or recent HIV infection who may be in the window period for detection of HIV by nucleic acid testing," the FDA said.

The donation event is happening from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2817 West End Ave #200.

Donors will be given a gift card, they have the option to give it to one of the organizations at the event like Inclusion Tennessee and Nashville Launch Pad.