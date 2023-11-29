BNA introduces short-term parking at a reduced rate in the terminal garages amid congestion issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following traffic congestion around Nashville International Airport over the holiday weekend, BNA is introducing free & reduced rate short-term parking in the terminal garages.

We've been following the traffic chaos from it's start and more recently over the week of Thanksgiving.

People continue to walk on interstate to get to Nashville airport on time

The parking is being introduced to reduce curbside congestion with the plans beginning December 1.

The reduced rates will apply to the Terminal Garage 1 and Terminal Garage 2 lots.

In addition to the reduced rates, TDOT is working to expedite the realignment of Donelson Pike, which will help the roadway expansion speed up as well.

Here are the following rates for those in the garages:

0-30 minutes - Free

30-45 minutes - $5

45-60 minutes - $10

60-90 minutes - $20

90-120 minutes - $25

120+ minutes - $30