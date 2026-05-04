BNA observation area to close permanently, leaving aviation fans heartbroken

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville International Airport (BNA) plans to permanently close its observation area — a gathering spot older than the airport's current terminal — to pursue additional development opportunities on the west side of the airport.

The BNA Observation Area has drawn aviation enthusiasts of all ages for decades, offering a free, open-air space to watch aircraft take off and land. The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority said the new development may include additional support facilities, maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities, aircraft hangars, and/or a future airport rescue and firefighting facilities to support the continued growth of Nashville International Airport. No specific timeline for the closure has been announced.

One family's memories

Michael Davis and his wife, Casey Davis, have made the trip to the observation area for 20 years, even after their family relocated to Kentucky about four years ago.

"Every morning I check Flight Aware for what's coming in, and if there's something good coming in, then I find a way to clear my schedule to be here," Michael said.

Michael, an amateur aviation photographer, said the visits became about more than just watching planes.

"Seeing it just wasn't good enough. I wanted something to remember it by, so that's where the photos kind of came in," Michael said.

For Casey, the memories tied to the space go well beyond photography.

"As a mom, you replay pictures and videos and things in your head, and I can remember so many memories that surround this place here," Casey said. "Skating in the parking lot [with our son on] roller blades. Watching the eclipse out here."

Their son is now 14, but he's spent hours with them at the observation area.

"You know you're never going to get that back, and we're never going to have any of those additional memories surrounding this space that's been so special to us," Casey added.

The couple said the observation area holds meaning for far more than just their family.

"You've seen how many people have pulled in here since we've been here — people love the place," Michael said.

Signs at the location have already been removed, a detail that has not gone unnoticed.

"It's disappointing when it's only been a week, and all of the signs are already knocked down," Michael said.

Casey described the closure as a broader cultural loss for the city. "It is a piece of old Nashville that's going away," Casey said.

Any alternatives?

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority said safety and security remain top priorities and that the planned enhancements are critical to ensuring a modern, efficient, and safe experience for all passengers and visitors.

Following the initial report on this story, several aviation enthusiasts reached out asking whether any alternative areas would be available to watch aircraft. I took that question to airport leadership.

An airport spokesperson said individuals can use the airport's Passport Program, which allows approved visitors to pass through TSA security at no cost and access outdoor decks in the new Concourse D to watch planes. However, applicants must give the airport at least 24 hours' notice.

Casey said that the process creates a barrier for casual visitors.

"It's not feasible for the folks who just want to come out here for an hour on a Monday afternoon to go and pay to park, and get inside and get the passport and all of that," Casey said.

Michael and Casey said they hope the airport will pause its plans and allow the community to weigh in before moving forward.

When a specific closure timeline is announced, we will pass that information along.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.