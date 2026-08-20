Body camera footage shows last time 31-year-old was last seen in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Colorado man visiting Nashville is missing after a night out this past weekend.

Police say he hasn't been heard from since early Sunday morning.

NewsChannel 5 obtained body camera footage of 31-year-old Conor Anderson, showing an interaction he had with police Sunday, which was likely the last time he was seen.

Police say his visit to Nashville started on Saturday. He was here for a work conference and checked into the Millennium Maxwell House Hotel in North Nashville. Family says he went to a concert at Nissan Stadium that night, before the video shows he was out at a bar in East Nashville.

Police say Conor later flagged down officers and told them that he asked a man in the bar to show him around the neighborhood. He paid him $20, and later another $20. He said the man took the cash and walked off, and he wanted police officers to know.

According to the body camera footage, he also told police he accidentally walked in front of the man and his friends' car, and he called the police to report the details of the car.

When he didn't want to make a formal report, he and the officers parted ways.

Authorities don't know whether the incident described was at all related to Conor's disappearance.

The Missing Persons Unit is now working around the clock to find him.

In a statement, the company Conor works for, Marsh, says they are aware Conor is missing, are working to support his family, and ask anyone who can help to call police.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.