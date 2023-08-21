Bonjour, Europe! BNA hopes new international gates pave the way to new destinations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Airport reports it was the fastest-growing airport in the country the past two years.

And next month, six new gates will open which the airport hopes will serve as a growing gateway to Europe.

NewsChannel 5 got a behind-the-scenes look as crews finish the new International Arrivals Facility and Marketplace that will serve as the new central hub of BNA.

"We designed it to be warm and welcoming like Tennessee," said airport President & CEO Doug Kreulen. "With wood tones, but also the open air like our national parks, so lots of skylights."

If you haven't been to the airport recently, you might be one of the few. A record 22 million passengers traveled through BNA in the last year.

"It's just a whole new experience," Kreulen said.

Crews have been working on different phases of two multi-billion dollar expansions for six years. And they're getting ready to unveil the latest completed project September 27.

"We'll have 15 new restaurants and retail to my right, and to my left we’ll have six international gates to receive people coming in for overseas flights," Kreulen showed our cameras.

Nashville now boasts 99 non-stop destinations. That's more than double most mid-size airports.

And BNA hopes the new International Arrivals Facility will help Nashville connect to airports much larger.

"Frankfurt and Paris are probably our two top destinations we're close to hopefully securing one of these days," Kreulen said. "As soon as some of the airlines receive some of their new jets, Nashville's right at the top of the list."

He said many carriers sold off their older jets during the pandemic and have new planes on order.

And when that happens, travelers will get even more restaurant and retail options.

Acme Feed and Seed, a Titans-themed sports bar, Hattie B's, the Goo Goo shop and others will greet travelers in the marketplace, offering a taste of Nashville.

Kreulen says local businesses will account for half the retail options at BNA once the renovations are complete.

"It feels more like your airport when you have the local businesses working in here," he said.

A second story overlooking the marketplace with outdoor views of the taxiway leaves room for new lounges. And a massive basement floor will serve as the new international baggage claim and customs area.

When the BNA Vision and New Horizons projects are complete, the airport will have nearly 70 gates. Today, it has 40.

"We're constantly trying to stay ahead of the curve," Kreulen said. "So as our great state grows, or our great city grows, we're able to keep up with that growth."

The latest projections expect BNA to serve 35 million passengers by 2033. That's seven years earlier than initially expected.

All this is happening amid a court battle over who controls the airport. This summer a new, state-appointed board sat for the Metro Airport Authority, which used to be appointed by city leaders. Metro Nashville has filed suit to try to regain control, calling the state law that changed the rules unconstitutional.

Kreulen says the board transition hasn't affected day-to-day operations.

"It hasn’t affected our funding. it hasn’t affected our vision of where we're headed and we’ll find a way to get through that and let the court system resolve it," he said, "the new board is focused on the future just like the previous board was."