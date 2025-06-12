Bonnaroo bringing business, community spirit, and a tribute to co-founder

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is bringing its magical world of music, fun and friendship to Manchester, but this year’s celebration comes with a somber note as attendees remember one of the festival’s co-founders who recently died.

The four-day festival transforms the quiet town of Manchester, spreading across 700 acres of farmland and drawing massive crowds.

“I kind of look around and think, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe I’m in Manchester still.’ It’s unbelievable that a town of our size, around 13,000 people, will get up to 100,000 people,” said Katy Riddle, executive director of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce.

“Bizarre is the word for it,” Riddle said.

The annual festival significantly boosts sales for local businesses like Common John Brewing Co., which draws its very identity from the event.

“Our name for our brewing company came from a song that we hear at Bonnaroo,” said LeBron Haggard of Common John Brewing Co.

While Haggard welcomes the influx of visitors, he acknowledges the festival can sometimes inconvenience locals. Nevertheless, he sees the bigger picture.

“The slogan there is ‘radiate positivity.’ To me, it’s brought way more good than bad, it really could,” Haggard said.

Riddle shares this positive perspective on the festival’s impact.

“Their nonprofit, the Bonnaroo Works Fund, has given over $8 million since the festival began to over 250 organizations,” Riddle said.

Both Riddle and Haggard express gratitude to those who established the festival in 2002, including co-founder Jonathan Mayers, who recently passed away. Festival organizers plan to celebrate Mayers’ life on the festival grounds and will plant a tree in his honor on “The Farm,” as the venue is affectionately known.

Mayers was the creative force behind Bonnaroo for more than a decade, leaving a lasting impact on the community.

“He not only created a music festival — he created community and a shared experience. He gave people a reason to come together year after year to celebrate music, positivity and each other. What a gift,” Riddle said.

This story was reported on-air by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.