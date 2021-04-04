BoomBozz reopens in East Nashville after being destroyed by tornado

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An East Nashville business is reopening after being destroyed by last year’s tornado.

Boombozz Craft Pizza and Taphouse celebrated Saturday with a private party.

On March 3rd 2020, the Russell Street business was hit and destroyed.

"Me and my son were in the building when the second line of tornadoes came by," said general manager James Figauredo, "Luckily my son was not injured but had you told me one year ago, a month ago about today, I would not think this day would come."

The road to Reopening was no easy feat and was made harder by the pandemic.

"We had one and a half walls to work with," Figauredo said, "A lot of COVID delays, shortages..."

Figauredo says although it wasn’t easy to get to this point, it helped having the community's support.

The restaurant will open to the public Tuesday, April 6th.

They've even made some modifications like expanding the patio so that it would be easier for folks to socially distance during the pandemic.