Watch Now
News

Actions

Boro Pride happening Saturday, a win for the LGBTQ+ community in Murfreesboro

Saturday is Boro Pride in Murfreesboro, and being able to have this event is a big win for the LGBTQ+ community in the area.
The history behind the ubiquitous Pride flag
Posted at 4:50 AM, Oct 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-28 06:20:18-04

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday is Boro Pride in Murfreesboro, and being able to have this event is a big win for the LGBTQ+ community in the area.

The city of Murfressboro did not want to issue the permit for organizers to throw Boro Pride this year, but a federal judge signed an order last week to change that.

The ACLU and two individuals filed a lawsuit against the City of Murfreesboro for enacting a policy not to allow the Tennessee Equality Project to obtain a permit for events.

A federal judge last Friday signed an order that blocks enforcement of what is being called the anti-LGBTQ+ ordinance — allowing the festival to go on.

The festival first started in 2016, so this is the 7th annual Boro Pride.

This year, it is from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Miller Coliseum on West Thompson Lane.

There will be a pet costume contest, live music, games, food trucks, vendors and more.

Admission is free and organizers say they look forward to a safe, joyful celebration of Murfreesboro's LGBTQ plus community.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens