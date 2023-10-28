Boro Pride happening Saturday, a win for the LGBTQ+ community in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday is Boro Pride in Murfreesboro, and being able to have this event is a big win for the LGBTQ+ community in the area.

The city of Murfressboro did not want to issue the permit for organizers to throw Boro Pride this year, but a federal judge signed an order last week to change that.

The ACLU and two individuals filed a lawsuit against the City of Murfreesboro for enacting a policy not to allow the Tennessee Equality Project to obtain a permit for events.

A federal judge last Friday signed an order that blocks enforcement of what is being called the anti-LGBTQ+ ordinance — allowing the festival to go on.

The festival first started in 2016, so this is the 7th annual Boro Pride.

This year, it is from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Miller Coliseum on West Thompson Lane.

There will be a pet costume contest, live music, games, food trucks, vendors and more.

Admission is free and organizers say they look forward to a safe, joyful celebration of Murfreesboro's LGBTQ plus community.