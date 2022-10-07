Bow-wow: Eash Nashville pup fetches gun after nearby shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A four-legged friend off Dickerson Pike might want to consider a side job as a doggie detective after the dog's owner said it uncovered a loaded pistol hours after a shooting and search in the area.

The shooting happened Wednesday shortly before 10 p.m., as heard on Emily Blincoe's porch cam.

In her video, those who are watching can hear at least two rounds of gunfire, with police shouting a minute later. Blincoe later captured video of police searching the area with flashlights. She said she also heard bushes rustling behind her home.

The next morning, Blincoe says she took her one-year-old dog, Odie, out to her backyard to do what dogs do.

Blincoe said Odie loves to bring back all kinds of things — she keeps buckets full of all his fetched "treasures" in her backyard — but she never expected Odie to bring back what she says he did Thursday: a loaded pistol.

As best Blincoe can tell, the loaded gun was left behind by one of the shooters the night before, though Metro Nashville Police Department officials couldn't immediately confirm that detail.

Blincoe, a professional photographer, was recording the moment she walked up to the gun Odie had fetched.

"I was walking up to him, thinking he had some toy or something he found. I started videoing, and as I walked up, I was trying to process what I was seeing," Blincoe said. "He didn't have it in his mouth at that point, but I was freaking out trying to process it."

Blincoe says Metro Police came by to retrieve the gun Odie found after Blincoe realized what it was.

"I think he was pretty upset they took his treasure away," Blincoe said, laughing. "Just another day in East Nashville."

Metro Police did not immediately release other details of the shooting or search.