Brentwood dog shot during break-in now recovering at home

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A dog in Brentwood is being hailed as a hero by neighbors after he was shot by a suspected burglar.

Neighbors say Gus, a 1-year-old labrador, ran through his electric fence to chase the man and was shot at close range. Miraculously, Gus survived and is at home recovering.

Submitted

On Monday, neighbors threw a party to thank Gus for alerting them about the break-ins. Gus turns 2 years old in November.

Last week, 20-year-old Kequan Waller was taken into custody after a manhunt through the River Oaks neighborhood. He was charged with theft over $10,000 and being a felon in possession of a firearm and remains in jail on a $60,000 bond.

A week before the Brentwood break-ins, Waller was found guilty of stealing a car. Instead of being incarcerated, the prosecutor agreed to 3 years of probation.