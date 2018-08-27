Briley Writes Open Letter To Nashville Ahead Of MLS Stadium Vote

1:56 PM, Aug 27, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Mayor David Briley has written an open letter to Nashville ahead of Metro Council’s vote on a proposed Major League Soccer stadium. 

Monday night’s specially-called city council meeting will focus on one of the most controversial parts of the project – 10 acres of mixed use development around the stadium.  

“Make no mistake about it: Nashville is a soccer city… Now we just have to close the deal,” Briley said in his two-page letter to the city. 

If the council votes to approve re-zoning for the development, the final votes on the stadium project will be September 4. 

Last week, Metro council members voted 24-7 to advance an ordinance that permits the clearing of some buildings at the Fairgrounds in order to make way for the $275 million stadium.

The future of the MLS team hinges on a stadium being built in Nashville.  

