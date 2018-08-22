Future Of MLS Stadium Still Uncertain

Chris Conte
5:06 PM, Aug 22, 2018
On Tuesday night plans to demolish buildings at the Nashville Fairgrounds to make way for a new Major League Soccer stadium cleared a major hurdle but the future of the controversial proposal is still uncertain.

Metro Council Votes To Demolish Old Fairgrounds Buildings

Metro City Council Members voted 24-7 to advance an ordinance that permit the clearing of some buildings at the Fairgrounds in order to make way for the $275 million stadium. But that proposal still needs to clear a final vote next month.

The future of the MLS team hinges on a stadium being built in Nashville. While MLS officials have agreed to bring a team to Nashville, the agreement is contingent upon the city building a new stadium for them to play in.

Community members will be able to comment on the plan at a special meeting next Monday. Council members are set to take a final vote on the soccer stadium during their September, 4 meeting.  

