Future Of MLS Stadium Still Uncertain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - On Tuesday night plans to demolish buildings at the Nashville Fairgrounds to make way for a new Major League Soccer stadium cleared a major hurdle but the future of the controversial proposal is still uncertain.

Metro City Council Members voted 24-7 to advance an ordinance that permit the clearing of some buildings at the Fairgrounds in order to make way for the $275 million stadium. But that proposal still needs to clear a final vote next month.

The future of the MLS team hinges on a stadium being built in Nashville. While MLS officials have agreed to bring a team to Nashville, the agreement is contingent upon the city building a new stadium for them to play in.

Community members will be able to comment on the plan at a special meeting next Monday. Council members are set to take a final vote on the soccer stadium during their September, 4 meeting.

