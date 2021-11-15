Bring your own beer? Metro Council will decide if party goers can do so

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new bill could bring alcohol back to party vehicles in Metro Nashville.

This comes just one month after the Nashville Metro Council voted to ban alcohol from most of these vehicles beginning in December.

Council member Freddie O’Connell sponsored the bill, which said party-goers can bring alcohol on board, as long as it’s below 8 percent alcohol by volume. That’s because Metro has the authority to regulate alcohol at that level, meanwhile it’s up to state to regulate anything beyond that limit.

"If there are a handful of good operators out there that can let their passengers have a good time without disrupting the quality of life in Nashville neighborhoods, then to me that’s something I can live with," O'Connell said.

O’Connell said his plan would now give Metro the ability to oversee operations with these vehicles and the drinks served. This means party vehicles would need a new “Bring Your Own beer” permit from the Metro Beer Permit Board.

The new change came after several party vehicle owners claimed the original ban on alcohol could end the industry in Nashville. Council members likely won’t vote on this before Dec. 1, which means the ban on alcohol will go into effect before any change is made.

O’Connell said he’s heard from state legislators who convinced him that they could interject if they felt Metro was overreaching with their ban.

This new bill is the compromise O’Connell said he hopes can make party vehicles safer, but also keep an entire industry from dying out.

The bill will be in its first reading at Metro Council on Tuesday.