Brittle Brothers doubling footprint after huge success on Amazon during pandemic

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brittle Brothers almost called it quits in 2020.

"We didn't have anything coming in," said John Spalding.

John Spalding's brittle business relied on the tourism industry before the COVID-19 pandemic. But when the gift shops, hotels and concert venues closed, he decided to sell more of his product on Amazon.

"I thought they're pretty big. Let's give them a chance," Spalding said with a chuckle.

In just one year, Brittle Brothers peanut brittle has become the best selling candy brittle on Amazon.

"To be the #1 on Amazon, that's a dream. We take it with a grain of salt. We know where our roots are," he said.

The Goodlettsville-based company has been so successful online, it is expanding its footprint. The kitchen and office space will double in size.

"We just signed a lease this week on a new double facility of what we currently have. We've gone to automation, weighing machines, dating machines and bagging machines and that will all speed up what we will make," he said.

Because of the demand, Brittle Brothers is also hiring.

"It's baby steps without imploding because if you go too fast without the resources behind you will fail," he said.

Today, between 30-40 percent of the company's brittle products are sold on Amazon. The business owner expects to make about $1 million dollars from Amazon sales in 2021 up from about $200,000 in 2020.

In December, the company was picked by Amazon to be featured in an ad campaign.

For Amazon Prime Day, which ends on Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT, all Brittle Brothers products are 25-percent off.