Brothers Osborne, Old Dominion among additional performers announced for CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMA Fest is less than one week away, and the Country Music Association has announced an additional list of artists who will perform.

Brothers Osborne and Old Dominion are now set to take Nissan Stage. Other opening acts will include Deana Carter, Sara Evans, Everette, Randy Houser, Angie K, Kylie Morgan and Shenandoah. CMA said Alan Jackson is no longer performing.

The four-day festival is making its return to Music City after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Performances will be held on stages across downtown Nashville from Thursday, June 9 to Sunday, June 12.

CMA has already announced road closures ahead of the big weekend. View a full list here.

Thursday Stage Lineup:

National anthem: Brittney Spencer.

Opening performance: Shenandoah.

Special platform stage: Priscilla Block and Kat + Alex.

Main stage: Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban and Zac Brown Band.

Friday Stage Lineup:

Opening performance: Deana Carter.

Special platform stage: Maddie & Tae and Lily Rose.

Main stage: Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson.

Saturday Stage Lineup:

Opening performance: Randy Houser.

Special platform stage: Frank Ray

Main stage: Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and Carrie Underwood.

Sunday Stage Lineup: