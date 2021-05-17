Buying or selling fake COVID-19 vaccination card is breaking the law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the push for more people to get vaccinated continues, some are using this as an opportunity to sell fake vaccine cards.

"What we learned is some of these online platforms like eBay, Shopify, Offer Up in their online marketplace, for sale, were blank vaccine cards or vaccine cards you could have filled out and it looked real," said Samantha Fisher, the communications director of the Tennessee Attorney General's Office. "They have the logo for Center of Disease Control."

Fisher says they, along with more than 40 state attorneys general, have sent letters to these online companies to try and put a stop to it.

She says her investigators discovered they were being sold on these platforms from $5 to $200.

These fake vaccine cards are a federal crime because of the misuse of a government seal, you could get fined, or worse, end up in prison.

"It could also be violating state consumer protection laws by using fraudulent documentation," said Fisher.

It could also be a public safety issue.

"For some more vulnerable population like a senior care facility, if someone got access into that by using fraudulent vaccine card... could imagine why it would be a big problem," Fisher said.

