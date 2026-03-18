Cade Cothren among 40 candidates Tenn. GOP moves to remove from primary ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former state House aide Cade Cothren is among 40 Republican candidates the Tennessee Republican Party has decided to remove from the August primary ballot, according to a March 17 letter.

Party chairman Scott Golden notified the state’s elections coordinator of the decision, which includes candidates for governor, Congress and state offices.

Cothren was previously convicted in a public corruption case tied to a fake political consulting firm and later pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Under state law, the candidates will be notified by mail and given a chance to appeal the party’s decision to temporarily remove them from the ballot. If they appeal, they can submit information to try to be reinstated ahead of the Aug. 6, 2026, deadline.