California Law Enforcement, FBI now involved in search for missing kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Law enforcement agencies have shifted their attention to California as the search for a Gallatin boy continues in San Clemente.

Police said 3-year-old Noah Clare is still missing and was abducted by a family member, 35-year-old Jacob Clare, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky. Also, a warrant for Clare's arrest was added out of Beaver Dam for kidnapping in regards to his niece, 16-year-old Amber Clare.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Noah on Tuesday.

A Subaru Legacy involved in the ongoing search for 3-year-old Noah Clare was impounded Saturday after being abandoned at the Outlets at San Clemente.

According to Los Angeles CBS affiliate KCBS, the Orange County Sheriff's Office conducted a search by helicopter near Interstate 5.

The FBI also confirmed its involvement in the case since it has crossed state lines.

The TBI released a timeline of what's happened so far since Clare picked up Noah from his house in Gallatin.

WTVF

On or around October 30, Jake Clare bought a Subaru Legacy on Facebook Marketplace.

WTVF

Then, on November 7, he was supposed to drop off his son Noah to his mother in Gallatin after a scheduled visitation.

However, on that same day, a license plate reader spotted that Subaru in Arizona.

WTVF

This past Saturday, November 13, a tow company impounded the vehicle after finding it in the parking lot of a San Clemente, California outlet mall.

WTVF

Then, Tuesday, the tow company alerted law enforcement that they had the car.

The vehicle had stickers removed and was full of food supplies, like ready-to-eat meals, clothing and other items.

The TBI isn't ruling out any options of where the trio may be. That includes the possibility that they could've gone to Mexico, which is just about an hour south of San Clemente.

Journalists from CBS Los Angeles said getting into the country wouldn't be difficult as agents at the border crossing don't always check for IDs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.