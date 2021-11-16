TBI announces Amber Alert for missing Gallatin child

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation upgraded the case Tuesday of a missing Gallatin child to an Amber Alert.

TBI officials said the charge has risen to aggravated kidnapping. Family members were previously frustrated with police that it wasn't the original alert.

Police said 3-year-old Noah Clare is still missing and was abducted by family member, 35-year-old Jacob Clare, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky.

The 35-year-old stands 6'7" and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Noah is 3 years old, with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands approximately 3'5" and weighs approximately 40 pounds.

Police said it’s believed Jacob Clare left Ohio County, Kentucky, either late Nov. 5 or earlier Nov. 6 and was en route to Gallatin to drop off his son, Noah, with family. He never showed.

#TNAMBERAlert: Noah is 3 years old, with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands approximately 3'5" and weighs approximately 40 pounds.



He may be with Jacob "Jake" Clare. The 35-year-old stands 6'7" and weighs approximately 200 pounds.



2/4 pic.twitter.com/nHxvKVPgpT — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 16, 2021

Clare may be driving a 2005 silver or grey Subaru Legacy, with Tennessee tag 42MY10. It now appears the vehicle no longer has stickers on the back of it, as was earlier noted.

On Monday, Michigan police officials said Clare could have taken Noah that far north. Michigan authorities said that Jacob Clare, Noah and his niece, 16-year-old Amber Clare, could possibly be en route or in northern Michigan near Harbor Springs. Beaver Dam Police Department Lt. Tommy Phelps submitted the facts of the case to Kentucky State Police, noting Jacob Clare purchased the car in Tennessee.

There is currently no alert for Amber Clare.

This is a developing story. Check back with NewsChannel 5 for updates.

