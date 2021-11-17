Campaign underway to save East Nashville record shop The Groove

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In this city on the rise, there's a constant strain between the old and new: development and preservation.

Now that strain has hit an independent LGBTQ-owned record shop in Music City: The Groove.

"There's been a lot of change — right across the street, they're building a new gas station that used to be an old drive-thru bank," said Jesse Cartwright and Michael Combs, owners of The Groove record shop.

Late last month, the owner of the property where The Groove is located told Cartwright and Combs that the property was going to be sold, leaving them facing the prospect that The Groove will either have to move or go out of business.

"We are called Music City for a reason," said Cartwright. "We don't want to lose that altogether."

For now, Cartwright and Combs have started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $500,000 — enough money to buy the property themselves.

"This isn't us looking for everyone to buy us a building," Cartwright said. "This is so we can stay here and keep the community going — hopefully in this area — in the right direction."

The Groove's owners say they have until the end of January to figure out what they can do next.