Candlelight vigil held for 33-year-old mother killed in her apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Family and friends gathered Sunday night to remember the life of Heather Probst, a 33-year-old mother, shot and killed in her apartment.

Morgan Newell, Heather Probst's younger sister, says she had a loving heart and a light inside her that shined anywhere she went.

"Always wanted to help anyone she could do anything for anybody possible that she could," Newell said.

Probst's mother said she died performing an act of kindness.

"The situation actually happened with someone she was helping a homeless man. She was giving him a place to lay his head," Kim Probst said.

Police found Probst with a gunshot wound to her head. Her 1-year-old daughter was found in a bedroom nearby unharmed.

18-year-old David Lamont Clark has been charged with criminal homicide for the murder of Probst.

It's a tragedy Probst's best friend Amanda Hopkins, said no one else should have to go through.

"The gun violence in Nashville in Nashville is tremendously raised. They're senseless acts of violence being created with guns that need to be taken out the streets. These people that are committing these crimes are getting right back out and committing them again. I've seen it happen time and time again," Hopkins said.

Carefully friends and family members spelled out her name with candles. Tonight everyone tied together to remember the life of a caring soul.

"When I was having a hard time she always made me happy. She's definitely going to be missed she was a big part of my life. And I just love her," Hopkins said.

Friends hope Probst isn't just another victim of gun violence immortalized in shirts and ask for safety to be prioritized in the city.

"These people need to focus on the loss and help get these guns off the streets. We're not safe. Our kids are not safe," Hopkins said.

For those closest to Probst, tonight is a reminder to check on those you love.

