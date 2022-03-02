Woman shot, killed in Edgehill Apartments.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was shot and killed inside a unit at the Edgehill Apartments in Nashville early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the complex off of 12th Avenue South at about 2:30a.m. Thursday.

Detectives said the woman was shot in the head and died at the scene. There was a child inside the home who was not injured, but was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be checked out.

Investigators said the victim lived at the apartment, but the motive for the shooting is unclear. No arrests have been made.

Detectives were at the scene for hours as they awaited a search warrant so they could go inside the unit and collect evidence.

Metro Police said they will look for nearby security cameras to see if they can gather information about the suspect.