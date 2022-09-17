Candlelight vigil to honor Smyrna gas station clerk

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A community will come together Saturday night to remember a gas station clerk who was gunned down in cold blood last month. The family of Nick Patterson is planning a candlelight vigil in his honor.

The ceremony is set to happen at Carpe Cafe in Smyra from 5 to 7 p.m.

Nick Patterson was only 34-years-old when he was shot and killed in the early morning hours on August 30 while working at the Twice Daily store on Stonecrest Boulevard.

Police say the gunman, Keanthony Williams, demanded money from Patterson who complied then shot and killed him before taking off.

Williams is now charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first-degree murder in the case.

Patterson had worked for Twice Daily for nine years.

Last week, Twice Daily held a fundraiser for Patterson, donating a portion of sales to his family. We've learned customers showed up, pumping 14,000 gallons of fuel, raising about $7,000!