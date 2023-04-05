Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and others to perform for The Covenant School community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Stars like Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Lady A and more will perform for The Covenant School community in a special benefit concert on April 12 at Belmont University's The Fisher Center.

Hosted by author Annie F. Downs, the group of Nashville-based musicians will gather to lend their voices and talents in support of a community rocked by tragedy. "A Night of Joy" will honor the victims of The Covenant School shootingand their families, the church, staff, and first responders.

Confirmed artists include Ben Rector, Carrie Underwood, Chris Tomlin, Colony House, Dave Barnes, Drew Holcomb, Ellie Holcomb, Ketch Secor, Lady A, Mat Kearney, Matt Maher, Natalie Hemby, Sixpence None the Richer, Stephanie and Nathan Chapman, The War and Treaty, The Warren Brothers, Thomas Rhett, Trent Dabbs, Tyler Hubbard and other special guests.

A limited number of tickets for the public are on sale now with all proceeds benefiting The Covenant School. You can show your support bydonating to the Caring for Covenant Fundorganized by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.