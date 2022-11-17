Case of murdered Nashville nurse moving forward to trial in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After police said a nurse was shot and killed on I-440 in 2020, her parents are one step closer to seeing what happens to those accused.

Devaunte Hill and James Cowan were brought into the courtroom for the second day of a motion hearing Thursday for their part in allegedly killing Caitlyn Kaufman.

On Tuesday, there were emotional moments in court. The victim’s father lunged at the suspects and was escorted out of the courtroom.

On Thursday, there was a discussion regarding the criminal informant who turned into a witness when he handed over the suspected murder weapon to police. It's believed he did it for reward money. Now the witness is behind bars for alleged crimes he committed after getting the cash.

In the trial, the defense will likely try to convince jurors the witness isn't credible. That's why defense attorney Georgia Sims said they're requesting information from Crime Stoppers.

Meanwhile, Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman pointed out that Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit.

“We’ve had lengthy testimony that there is absolutely nothing about the Crime Stoppers reward money that is being provided from the state, if you google it, you can read newspaper articles that are public information that explains that these were private persons that put up this money. It is not the police department," Norman said.

In addition, there was a discussion regarding data recorders that can be found in vehicles. The information is sometimes used by police during investigations.

The trial is scheduled for January.